Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 18,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,927.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.