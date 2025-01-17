Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,927,000 after buying an additional 562,154 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,029,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,900,000 after acquiring an additional 463,613 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

