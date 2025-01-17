Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $87.71. 3,098,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,994,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,565,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after buying an additional 1,216,071 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,451,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 284,775 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 3,549.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 40.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 986,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 284,424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

