Financial Analysis: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) versus Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aris Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.70%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aris Mining has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.41 $11.42 million ($0.02) -184.50 Fortuna Silver Mines $842.43 million 1.57 -$50.84 million $0.08 53.69

Aris Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortuna Silver Mines. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% Fortuna Silver Mines 2.45% 10.08% 6.87%

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Aris Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp. in June 2024. Fortuna Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

