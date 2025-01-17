Financial Analysis: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) vs. Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viking and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 10 0 2.77 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $42.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. Given Viking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viking is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

This table compares Viking and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Dynagas LNG Partners 31.63% 14.73% 5.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking and Dynagas LNG Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.71 billion 4.13 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $151.69 million 1.22 $35.85 million $0.96 5.24

Dynagas LNG Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking.

Summary

Viking beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

