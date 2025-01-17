Financial Contrast: AON (NYSE:AON) & Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of AON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AON and Zhibao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 8 5 0 2.29 Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

AON currently has a consensus price target of $370.87, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given AON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AON is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

This table compares AON and Zhibao Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $13.38 billion 5.95 $2.56 billion $11.85 31.08 Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 16.32% 107.43% 7.12% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AON beats Zhibao Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Zhibao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.