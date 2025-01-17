Financial Contrast: PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) vs. Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PHINIA has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Omnitek Engineering”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.45 billion 0.62 $102.00 million $2.33 21.99 Omnitek Engineering $1.05 million N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

This table compares PHINIA and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 3.10% 9.79% 4.42% Omnitek Engineering -22.42% N/A -28.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PHINIA and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 0.00

PHINIA currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

PHINIA beats Omnitek Engineering on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Omnitek Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

