Financial Review: TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TowneBank and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Community Banks 0 2 1 0 2.33

TowneBank presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.61%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.17%. Given TowneBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

56.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TowneBank and United Community Banks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $941.58 million 2.71 $153.71 million $1.99 17.09 United Community Banks $1.31 billion 2.91 $187.54 million $1.54 20.79

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 14.89% 7.32% 0.90% United Community Banks 13.04% 8.36% 0.99%

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TowneBank pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats TowneBank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; treasury management; credit cards; payment and commerce solution, equipment finance, investment advisory, and other related financial services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

