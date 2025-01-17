Financial Survey: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) vs. Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Jin Medical International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.48 million 6.02 -$13.98 million ($3.05) -0.44 Jin Medical International $20.13 million 7.40 $2.88 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Predictive Oncology and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Predictive Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Predictive Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,012.32% -286.30% -122.11% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 13.62, suggesting that its share price is 1,262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jin Medical International beats Predictive Oncology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

