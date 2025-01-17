First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $2,500.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,290.75.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $55.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 186.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 28 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
