First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) vs. M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Head-To-Head Survey

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and M&F Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $797.14 million 4.15 $234.98 million $1.75 14.79 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Hawaiian and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 18.83% 8.83% 0.93% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and M&F Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 4 0 0 1.57 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. Given First Hawaiian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Hawaiian pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

