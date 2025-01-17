First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth $145,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,179.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $304.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

