First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Financial Contrast

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heartland BancCorp and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus target price of $122.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.23%. First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and First of Long Island”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $104.83 million 2.88 $19.52 million $9.74 15.20 First of Long Island $161.82 million 1.63 $26.24 million $0.88 13.31

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 17.89% N/A N/A First of Long Island 11.15% 5.49% 0.49%

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

