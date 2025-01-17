First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $90.63 and a one year high of $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

