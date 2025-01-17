Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $25,266,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 779.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 239,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FI opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.48 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

