Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $230.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of FI stock opened at $206.21 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $136.48 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.20.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

