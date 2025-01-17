Flagshp Cmty Re FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Raymond James

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.