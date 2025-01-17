Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 52.8 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Flexible Solutions International worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

