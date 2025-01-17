FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,533,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 307,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $70,000.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $47.77 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
