Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSHGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $286,428.43. The trade was a 26.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $78,510.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,173.86. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,163 shares of company stock valued at $26,721,018 in the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 165.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 239,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after buying an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 760,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

