Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 4,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

