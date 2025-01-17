Fundamental Research Analysts Give South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) a C$1.91 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.91 price target on South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CVE:STS opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
