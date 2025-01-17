Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.75 Price Target for Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.75 price objective on Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Giga Metals Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Giga Metals stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Giga Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Get Giga Metals alerts:

About Giga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.