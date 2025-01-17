Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.75 Price Target for Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.75 price objective on Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Giga Metals Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Giga Metals stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Giga Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.
About Giga Metals
