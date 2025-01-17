FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MDP Issued By Stifel Canada

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2025

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDP. Alliance Global Partners raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$4.15 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medexus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE MDP opened at C$4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$108.42 million, a P/E ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.