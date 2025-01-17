FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MDP Issued By Stifel Canada

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDP. Alliance Global Partners raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$4.15 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medexus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

TSE MDP opened at C$4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$108.42 million, a P/E ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

