FY2025 EPS Estimates for FirstService Boosted by Analyst

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

FSV stock opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.32. FirstService has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $66,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

