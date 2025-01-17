FY2025 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Cut by William Blair

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.20. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2026 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.30.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $221.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $5,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.