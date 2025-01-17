FY2025 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Raised by William Blair

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Potbelly Stock Down 0.2 %

Potbelly stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $309.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Potbelly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder David Nierenberg bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $70,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,998 shares in the company, valued at $941,441.54. The trade was a 8.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Potbelly by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

