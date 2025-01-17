FY2026 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Decreased by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.51. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 95,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 55,121 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

