FY2029 Earnings Forecast for CLMT Issued By HC Wainwright

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 4.1 %

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $898,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,388,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,589,812.11. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.