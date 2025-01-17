Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Gaia Price Performance

Gaia stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

