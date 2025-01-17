Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

GLPI opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,968. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,016 shares of company stock valued at $741,943 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

