Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.25) price target on the stock.
GAMA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($27.53) to GBX 2,300 ($28.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
