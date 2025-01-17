GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 1.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $446.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $396.00 and last traded at $393.81. 528,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,593,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.35.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,296,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $399,770,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $293,699,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,641.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,694,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,589,000 after buying an additional 1,596,996 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.18.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

