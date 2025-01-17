Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $45.20 Average PT from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
