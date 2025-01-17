GitLab’s (GTLB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -200.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $675,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,447 shares of company stock worth $48,948,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GitLab by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,740,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 189.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $6,865,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

