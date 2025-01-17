Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.