Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for 2025 and Earnings Report Date

Gladstone Investment Corporation recently declared monthly cash distributions for their common stock and unveiled the upcoming earnings release date for the third fiscal quarter. On January 14, 2025, the company disclosed that the board of directors had approved cash distributions for January, February, and March 2025. Each month will see a payout of $0.08 per share of common stock.

The announced distribution schedule is as follows:

– Record Date: January 24, Payment Date: January 31, Cash Distribution: $0.08

– Record Date: February 19, Payment Date: February 28, Cash Distribution: $0.08

– Record Date: March 19, Payment Date: March 31, Cash Distribution: $0.08

– Total Distribution for the Quarter: $0.24 per share

Gladstone Investment Corporation offers a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) to common stockholders, with further details available on their website.

Additionally, the company intends to report its earnings for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the closing of the stock market on February 12, 2025. A conference call is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Participants can join the call by dialing (866) 424-3437. A replay of the conference call will be accessible until February 20, 2025, by dialing (877) 660-6853 with playback conference number 13750255.

Interested individuals can also follow the live audio broadcast of the conference call and replay on the company’s website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation, a publicly traded business development company, focuses on making secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States. Additional information about all Gladstone funds is available on their website.

For investor relations inquiries, individuals can visit the company’s official website or contact (703) 287-5893. Please note that forward-looking statements made by the company may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from these statements. Any revisions to these forward-looking statements will be communicated as required by law.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

