Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys 1,055 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.