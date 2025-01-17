goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$219.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

GSY stock opened at C$175.78 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of C$150.06 and a one year high of C$206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$172.62 per share, with a total value of C$526,491.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

