Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 2.9 %

ETHE opened at $27.93 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

