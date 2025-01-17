Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Guild Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Guild

NYSE:GHLD opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00. Guild has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $10,497,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Guild by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,603 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

