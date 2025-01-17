Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.51 and last traded at $74.51. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.79.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.
