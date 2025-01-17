Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. 6,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Happiness Development Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

