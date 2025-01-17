HC Wainwright Lowers Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $1.10

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

