HC Wainwright Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $400.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.79 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total value of $1,135,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,410. This trade represents a 24.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total value of $1,504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,951.28. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,836 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

