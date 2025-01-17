HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $309.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.50 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.