Head-To-Head Comparison: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and iCoreConnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14% iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xperi and iCoreConnect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 2 1 3.33 iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.46%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than iCoreConnect.

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and iCoreConnect”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $521.33 million 0.78 -$136.61 million ($1.90) -4.75 iCoreConnect $8.15 million 0.39 -$15.55 million ($63.20) -0.04

iCoreConnect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCoreConnect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats iCoreConnect on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

