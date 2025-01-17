Head-To-Head Contrast: Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) versus CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 9.09% 1.41% 0.72%

Volatility & Risk

CaliberCos has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.15 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.22 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 5.26 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares CaliberCos and Advanced Oxygen Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CaliberCos.

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats CaliberCos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.