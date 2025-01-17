Head to Head Review: Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evotec and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 1 2 2 0 2.20 Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33

Evotec currently has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 46.86%. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,571.78%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evotec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec N/A N/A N/A Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.42% -39.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Evotec and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evotec has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Evotec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evotec and Citius Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $845.74 million 1.69 -$90.82 million N/A N/A Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$39.14 million ($6.00) -0.54

Citius Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evotec.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Evotec on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health. It has collaboration agreements with SK bioscience, JingXin, Carrick Therapeutics, Sernova, Topas Therapeutics, Exscientia, CONBA Group, Centrexion, Sanofi/NIH, Kazia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Topas Therapeutics, Immunitas, Exscientia, and Bayer; and Inserm, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Lille University Hospital, and Inserm Transfert to identify novel therapeutic targets and diagnostic and prognostic markers in obesity and metabolic diseases, as well as collaboration with CHDI Foundation, Inc.; and a strategic partnership with Dewpoint Therapeutics to advance its portfolio targeting biomolecular condensates as a novel domain for therapeutic intervention towards the clinic, as well as research collaboration with Pfizer for metabolic and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Evotec AG and changed its name to Evotec SE in April 2019. Evotec SE was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

