Head to Head Review: Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $8.20 billion 0.47 -$79.00 million ($4.36) -2.11 GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

GrandSouth Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flagstar Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flagstar Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Flagstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -18.40% -11.35% -0.78% GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

About Flagstar Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.